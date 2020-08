CATALOG

VARIETY OF FUR TYPES AND COLORS

WELLFUR manufactures a range of products,

using for this high quality raw materials and the most modern technologies.

​

The fur is purchased at international Fur Auctions:

SAGA FURS, KOPENHAGEN FUR, FUR HARVERSTERS, SOJUZPUSHNINA

And also on farms around the world

​

Official deliveries to Russia

ALL FUR KINDS ARE ALWAYS AVAILABLE IN OUR WAREHOUSE:

FINNRACСOON, BLUEFOX, BLUEFROST, FOX, RUSSIAN WOLF, COYOT, WOLVERENE,

RACCOON, BEAVER, OTTER, MINK, SABLE, MARTEN, RABBIT REX